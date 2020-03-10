Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON TENG opened at GBX 71.75 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.97. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.50 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.87.

In other news, insider Alex Cheatle purchased 25,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088.90 ($26,425.81). Also, insider Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

