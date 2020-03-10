Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Friday.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 71.75 ($0.94) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.87. The company has a market cap of $57.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.50 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 139 ($1.83).

In other news, insider Alex Cheatle bought 25,755 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £20,088.90 ($26,425.81). Also, insider Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.