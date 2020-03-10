Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

DKS stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

