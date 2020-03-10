Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.