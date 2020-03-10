Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

NYSE:TECK opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

