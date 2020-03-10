TD Securities Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$26.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

Spin Master stock opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$14.25 and a 1 year high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

