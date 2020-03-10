TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 152,805 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152,805 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. 530,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,564,785. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

