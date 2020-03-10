TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,482 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $2,929,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.89.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total transaction of $1,090,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $23,077,437 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DPZ traded up $9.99 on Tuesday, reaching $346.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.04. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

