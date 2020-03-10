TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,669 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 821,309 shares of company stock worth $107,490,675 and sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

