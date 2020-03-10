TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 208,879 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2,685.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,879 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

