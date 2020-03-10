TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,381 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after purchasing an additional 319,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,166,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 191,393 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 274,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

