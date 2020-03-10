Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.29.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total value of C$50,438.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$785,042.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.