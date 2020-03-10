Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a positive rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.83.
TCMD stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.13. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.
In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,428 shares of company stock worth $880,888. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
