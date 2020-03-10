Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a positive rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.83.

TCMD stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.13. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,428 shares of company stock worth $880,888. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

