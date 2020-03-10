SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $3.05 on Friday. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

