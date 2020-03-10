SunTrust Banks Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $247.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $270.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s current price.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

MTN traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.28. 77,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $180.05 and a 52 week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

