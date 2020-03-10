SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Its operating segments consists of Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Basic Chemicals segment produces organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic fiber raw materials, methyl methacrylate products, alumina products, additives and dyestuffs. Petrochemicals and Plastics segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials and battery components. Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials and feed additives. Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical and radiation therapy equipment. Others segment provides supply of electrical power and stea “

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

