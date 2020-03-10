Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.11 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.08.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 16.61%.

In other news, insider David Driscoll sold 26,213 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,601.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,305,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

