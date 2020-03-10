Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Price Target Cut to GBX 156

Stobart Group (LON:STOB) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 156 ($2.05) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STOB. HSBC increased their price target on Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Stobart Group stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Friday. Stobart Group has a one year low of GBX 71.70 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 183 ($2.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.03. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

