Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 9,893,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,555. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,571 shares of company stock worth $8,244,631. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

