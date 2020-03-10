Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $38.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s previous close.

SFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 9,893,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $948,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,571 shares of company stock worth $8,244,631 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.