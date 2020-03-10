Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SEY stock opened at GBX 8.73 ($0.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46. Sterling Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 12 ($0.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.09.

Sterling Energy Company Profile

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

