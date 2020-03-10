Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of SCM opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

