Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of TSG stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 1.51. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

