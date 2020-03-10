Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Square were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of Square stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.69. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.