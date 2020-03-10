Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Lowered to GBX 225

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPT. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Investec lowered Spirent Communications to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Spirent Communications to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 212.13 ($2.79).

SPT stock opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.66) on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.50 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

