Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$47.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOY. CIBC downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cormark reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.44.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$14.25 and a 12 month high of C$46.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

