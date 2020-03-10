Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$35.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TOY. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.44.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$14.25 and a 12 month high of C$46.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

