Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Spin Master from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of SNMSF opened at $11.44 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.