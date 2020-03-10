SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 5,418.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,159 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,795,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

XSD traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $87.28. 1,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

