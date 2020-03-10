SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,798. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18.

