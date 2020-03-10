SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ SP opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $869.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

