SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,326. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

