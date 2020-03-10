South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Purchases $177,810.00 in Stock

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SSB traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 26,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $58.98 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSB. BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on South State in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in South State by 44.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in South State by 7.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth $165,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth $4,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in South State by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

