Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.9–0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-435 million.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

