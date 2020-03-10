Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.57.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$18.31 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

