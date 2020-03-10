Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.57.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$18.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.38. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.56. The firm has a market cap of $704.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

