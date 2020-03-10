Slack (NYSE:WORK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a sell rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.76.

Shares of WORK opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,094,813.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack by 19.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Slack by 27.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

