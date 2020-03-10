Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

SKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Skyline from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $21.55 on Friday. Skyline has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $363,420.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,953 shares of company stock worth $4,137,764.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Skyline in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Skyline by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Skyline by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Skyline in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

