Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHI. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE SHI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. 5,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,874. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.88. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

