Sidoti Cuts Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $53.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price decreased by Sidoti from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

KFY stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after buying an additional 74,062 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $887,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 33.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

