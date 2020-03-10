Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $40.92. 6,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

