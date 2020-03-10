SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

Shares of SVNDY stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

