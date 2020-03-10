Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 124 at Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 124 ($1.63) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SQZ opened at GBX 82 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.37. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 85.60 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.92).

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

