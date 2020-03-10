Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Director Jerry R. Whitaker Purchases 2,000 Shares

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Director Jerry R. Whitaker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,995.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SEE traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 65,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,912. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

