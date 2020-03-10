Scotiabank Cuts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$0.90

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an underperform rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.17.

CFW opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.17. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of $84.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

