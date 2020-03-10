Scotiabank Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$24.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.57.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

