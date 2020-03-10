Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 101,072 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,072 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Man Group plc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 90.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after buying an additional 118,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $72.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

