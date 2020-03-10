Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $59.90 on Friday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,277,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 344,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Safehold by 918.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Safehold by 44.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

