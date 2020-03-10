Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 14,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,959. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

