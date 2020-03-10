Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Royce Micro Capital Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

RMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 75,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Royce Micro Capital Trust has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 5,000 shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

